Republican John Kovacs launches bid for Nevada House seat
AP

Republican John Kovacs launches bid for Nevada House seat

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Republican John Kovacs on Friday announced plans to run for southern Nevada battleground congressional district in 2022.

The Henderson construction company owner joins a growing field of challengers who hope to unseat Democratic Rep. Susie Lee, including attorney April Becker and veterans Mark Robertson and Noah Malgeri. Kovacs previewed his platform in a campaign advertisement released on Friday, touching on border security, crime rates and “American Exceptionalism.”

Kovacs owns three construction companies, including two based in Nevada, and plans to run on his business credentials. He moved to Nevada in 2015. He told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he planned to distinguish himself from his Republican opponents by focusing on water scarcity with drought plaguing the region as the population grows.

The House seat is considered a political swing district. Lee defeated Republican Dan Rodimer by three percentage points in 2020.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

