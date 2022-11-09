Republican Kean defeats Malinowski in New Jersey rematch

By WAYNE PARRY - Associated Press
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Republican Tom Kean Jr. has defeated incumbent Democrat Tom Malinowski in New Jersey ’s 7th District.
Kean’s victory in Tuesday's midterm elections comes two years after he narrowly lost to Malinowski and more than two decades after he first sought election to Congress.
Malinowski was vying for a third term amid serious headwinds: high inflation, sagging approval ratings for Democratic President Joe Biden and a redrawn district that favored Republicans.
Malinowski cast Kean as too beholden to hard core supporters of former President Donald Trump and warned that if Kean and the GOP won, then Republicans would focus on investigating Biden and stymying any legislative agenda.
- Body found in Missouri River identified as missing man
- Sioux Center drops state volleyball championship match in three sets
- Former President Trump says 'Iowa way of life is under siege' at Sioux City rally
- Crumb., a mom-and-pop bakery in Sioux City, finds a following
- Journal Editorial Board endorses Franken, Reynolds, Feenstra for U.S. Senate, Iowa 4th district, Iowa governor
- South Sioux City Schools announce superintendent finalists
- Woodbury County polling incident sparks investigation
- Mother, son found with hundreds of pounds of marijuana on Interstate 80, authorities say
- Nebraska mountain lion’s long walk comes to an end in Indiana
- Inmate's death at state penitentiary is being investigated as suspected murder, investigator says
- Sioux City man who broke bones in mom's face sentenced to prison
- Trump supporters come from far and wide to see former president speak at Sioux City Airport
- Untouched and little-known Brandeis penthouse in Omaha is going up for sale
- At $27,400 an acre, Richardson County farm sale could be a Nebraska record
- Lincoln woman's $70,000 diamond ring stolen after leaving wallet in Costco food court, police say
Kean served as the top GOP senator in the Legislature from 2008 until earlier this year, when he retired from the statehouse to seek the U.S. House seat. He previously ran unsuccessfully for U.S. Senate against Bob Menendez in 2006. He ran for the House in 2000, but lost in a primary that year. In 2020, he came within about 1 point of defeating Malinowski.
Follow the AP’s coverage of the midterm elections at https://apnews.com/hub/2022-midterm-elections and check out https://apnews.com/hub/explaining-the-elections to learn more about the issues and factors at play.
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.