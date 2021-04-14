Republican Kelly Schulz enters Maryland governor's race

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Kelly Schulz, the head of Maryland's Commerce Department, announced Wednesday she will seek the Republican nomination in the state's 2022 governor's race.

Schulz is the first Republican and first woman to enter the race.

“I’m running for governor so we can continue to build upon all of our past successes and fulfill the great promise and potential of our state,” she wrote in an online announcement. “Together, we can get Marylanders working, help our struggling families and small businesses, and restore and strengthen our economy.”

Maryland's Commerce Department is the state's main economic development agency, which has been focusing on providing financial assistance to Maryland businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schulz is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Frederick County. She joined Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's administration in 2015 to lead the state’s labor department.

Meanwhile, Republican Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced he has decided not to run.