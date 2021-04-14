 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican Kelly Schulz enters Maryland governor's race
0 comments
AP

Republican Kelly Schulz enters Maryland governor's race

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Republican Kelly Schulz enters Maryland governor's race

FILE - In this April 24, 2020 file photo, Kelly Schulz, secretary for the Maryland Department of Commerce, speaks at a news conference in Annapolis, Md. Schulz is running for governor, announcing Wednesday, April 14, 2021, she will seek the Republican nomination in the 2022 election.

 Brian Witte

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Kelly Schulz, the head of Maryland's Commerce Department, announced Wednesday she will seek the Republican nomination in the state's 2022 governor's race.

Schulz is the first Republican and first woman to enter the race.

“I’m running for governor so we can continue to build upon all of our past successes and fulfill the great promise and potential of our state,” she wrote in an online announcement. “Together, we can get Marylanders working, help our struggling families and small businesses, and restore and strengthen our economy.”

Maryland's Commerce Department is the state's main economic development agency, which has been focusing on providing financial assistance to Maryland businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schulz is a former member of the Maryland House of Delegates, representing Frederick County. She joined Republican Gov. Larry Hogan's administration in 2015 to lead the state’s labor department.

Meanwhile, Republican Lt. Gov. Boyd Rutherford announced he has decided not to run.

“After months of careful reflection and consideration, I have decided not to run to become the next Governor of Maryland,” Rutherford wrote in a statement posted on social media. “This was a decision that I made with my family's best interest in mind.”

Hogan, who was re-elected in 2018, is term limited. Hogan was the second Republican governor in Maryland's history to be re-elected in a state where Democrats outnumber Republicans 2-1.

Three Democrats have already announced their candidacy for governor. They are Comptroller Peter Franchot, former Prince George's County Executive Rushern Baker and Jon Baron, a former nonprofit executive from Montgomery County. Other Democrats also are mulling a gubernatorial bid.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

CIA: Afghan-based terrorists not a major threat

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors
National Politics

Trump goes after Pence, McConnell in speech to party donors

  • Updated

PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — It was supposed to be a unifying weekend for a Republican Party at war with itself over former President Donald Trump’s divisive leadership. But Trump himself shattered two days of relative peace in his closing remarks to the GOP’s top donors when he insulted the party’s Senate leader and his wife.

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes
National Politics

CEOs gather to speak out against voting law changes

  • Updated

More than a hundred top executives and corporate leaders gathered online this weekend to discuss their response to restrictive voting laws under consideration in several states and already enacted in Georgia, according to a statement from organizers of the meeting.

+3
Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics
National Politics

Business faces tricky path navigating post-Trump politics

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — For more than a half-century, the voice emerging from the U.S. Chamber of Commerce’s monolithic, Beaux Arts-styled building near the White House was predictable: It was the embodiment of American business and, more specifically, a shared set of interests with the Republican Party.

+5
Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist
National Politics

Biden wants infrastructure deal, but GOP doubts persist

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden wants Congress to know he's sincere about cutting a deal on infrastructure, but Republican lawmakers have deep-seated doubts about the scope of his proposed package, its tax hikes and Biden's premise that this is an inflection point for the U.S. as a world power.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News