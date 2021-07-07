Republican lawmaker enters race for New Mexico governor

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — State Rep. Rebecca Dow announced Wednesday that she will seek the Republican nomination for governor of New Mexico in next year's election, becoming the fifth GOP candidate looking to unseat Democrat Michelle Lujan Grisham.

Dow, who is serving her third term in the Legislature and works as a consultant to early childhood providers, said she’s tired of New Mexico being last when it comes to educational outcomes, child well-being and employment opportunities.

The state currently has the second highest unemployment rate in the U.S. Critics have placed some of the blame on Lujan Grisham for her handling of the coronavirus pandemic and the effects of her public health restrictions on small businesses. Many were forced to close their doors for good over the past year, and the state recently started offering cash incentives in an effort to get people back to work.

Lujan Grisham announced her reelection bid at a June rally in Albuquerque that was derailed by protesters who were mostly upset over her handling of the pandemic.

Dow said during an interview on KKOB radio that her campaign will be a grassroots effort.

“I am looking for the everyday New Mexican to join me," she said. “I don't care what political party you're affiliated with — it's the people who want to see New Mexico thrive. It's time.”

