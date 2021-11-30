Republican Macco decides against run for Wisconsin governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican state Rep. John Macco said Tuesday he will not run for governor next year, leaving former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch as the only high profile GOP candidate in the race.

Macco, 63, announced on Facebook Live that instead of running for governor next year, he will seek on more term in the Assembly. Macco is from the Green Bay area and has served in the Legislature since 2015.

Macco said the past year has been “very challenging” given the death of his father and his wife.

“My brother asked me, ‘Do you have one more big fight left in you?’ and I think the answer to that is no,” Macco said in the video.

Macco said he told Kleefisch that he would work with her to defeat Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. Macco called Kleefisch a “great alternative.”

Former U.S. Senate candidate Kevin Nicholson, a former Marine, has said he will run for either governor or Senate, depending on what U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson does. Johnson has not said yet whether he will seek at third term.

Kleefisch served as lieutenant governor under former Gov. Scott Walker for either years. The Republican primary is Aug. 9.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0