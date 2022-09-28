Republican Michels puts $5 million more into governor's race

Jury selection is underway in one of the most serious cases to emerge from the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The founder of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group and four associates are charged with seditious conspiracy. Stewart Rhodes and the others are the first Jan. 6 defendants charged with the the rare Civil War-era offense to stand trial. The judge began winnowing the pool of potential jurors after denying another bid from defense attorneys to have the case moved out of Washington. Lawyers for the Oath Keepers say they can't get a fair trial in the capital city.