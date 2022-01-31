 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
AP

Republican Mike Flood says he has raised more than $400K

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska state Sen. Mike Flood said Monday that he has raised more than $400,000 in the two weeks since he announced his campaign to challenge U.S. Rep. Jeff Fortenberry in the Republican primary.

Flood launched his campaign on Jan. 16 and has received endorsements from Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts and former Gov. Dave Heineman. He launched his campaign as Fortenberry fights charges alleging that he lied to federal authorities who were investigating an illegal, 2016 campaign contribution from a foreign national.

Flood said in a statement that Nebraskans “aren't willing to gamble on the outcome of Fortenberry's criminal trial."

Fortenberry raised $465,000 in the most recently disclosed fililng period that ended in September 2021, a few weeks before he was charged. He had nearly $897,137 in cash on hand.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

