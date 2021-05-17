Republican North Las Vegas mayor running for Nevada governor

He said he disagreed with Sisolak's handling of the pandemic, calling statewide shutdown measures imposed and restrictions “draconian” for Nevada's rural counties that are more isolated than the counties that include Las Vegas and Reno.

“By allowing his decision to treat everyone the same, I think he's destroyed a lot of the state for the next four years," Lee said.

Though he was a Democrat until April, Lee said he did not vote for Sisolak in 2018 and instead supported Republican Adam Laxalt. He also said he twice voted for former President Donald Trump but affirmed that Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election despite Trump's false claims that it was stolen from him.

While Lee cited concerns about the Democratic Party's leftward shift in Nevada as a reason for his campaign, he was less concerned about on the shift in his new political party toward loyalty to Trump—including the recent move in the U.S. House to oust Wyoming Rep. Liz Cheney from GOP leadership for challenging the president and his election falsehoods.

“I think that Liz Cheney question is inside baseball. I’m not really next to that issue. I watched it somewhat. But I can tell you, my goals for Nevada are statewide goals right now," he said.