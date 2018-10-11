HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — A Republican political action committee is ramping up spending on several Connecticut state Senate races.
A report filed Thursday with the State Elections Enforcement Commission shows the group Change Connecticut spent more than $257,000 on Wednesday. The expenses include thousands of dollars in digital ads targeting four Democrats, including incumbent state Sen. Steve Cassano of Manchester.
The other Senate candidates being targeted include former state Rep. James Maroney of Milford, state Rep. Matthew Lesser of Middletown and Essex First Selectman Norm Needleman. All three are running for open seats.
Thursday's report also shows Change Connecticut is spending tens of thousands on mailers and consulting services.
There is outside interest in Connecticut's Senate races because control of the chamber is at stake. There's currently an even split between Democrats and Republicans.