 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republican quits Wisconsin elections panel, says Trump lost

  • Updated
  • 0

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Wisconsin Elections Commission postponed choosing its new chairman Tuesday after a Republican commissioner who could have challenged for the post abruptly resigned, saying the state GOP doesn't want him to lead the commission because he believes Donald Trump lost to Joe Biden fair and square.

Dean Knudson told the commission in a farewell speech that Republican leaders have branded him a “RINO,” or Republican In Name Only, a derogatory term Republicans attach to members of the party they don't feel are conservative enough.

Knudson said he believes that the GOP has “falsely peddled” conspiracy theories that Biden somehow Wisconsin from Trump, even though multiple recounts and court rulings have found no widespread fraud and that Biden beat Trump by about 21,000 votes in the state.

“The painful truth is President Tump lost the election in 2020... and it was not due to election fraud,” Knudson said. “It’s been made clear to me from the highest levels of the Republican Party of Wisconsin there was a deep desire that I not be chair and that’s fine.”

People are also reading…

Anna Kelly, a spokeswoman for the Republican Party of Wisconsin, didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

The commission is made up of three Democrats and three Republicans. The chairmanship rotates between the parties every two years. This year is the Republican turn at the helm.

Under state law, only Knudson and Republican commissioner Bob Spindell are eligible for the post. Spindell has been publicly campaigning for the post.

Spindell was one of 10 Republicans who cast Electoral College votes for Trump in Wisconsin, even though Trump lost. He and the other fake GOP electors were sued last week.

The next chair will hold the position heading into the November election and in the lead up to the 2024 presidential election in battleground Wisconsin. The chair by state law approves the vote canvass following elections and certifies results. The chair also sets the agenda for the commission and can exert influence over how questions are framed, an important power on the board that is evenly divided between Republicans and Democrats.

Knudson suggested the commission hold off on a vote until Assembly Speaker Robin Vos appoints his successor. Despite Spindell's urgings to take the vote, the commission voted 5-1 to postpone the contest until its June 10 meeting. Spindell was the only commissioner who voted against the move.

Despite the findings that the 2020 election was free of widespread fraud, the commission has come under intense criticism from Republicans for a host of decisions it made leading up to the contest, including not sending special voting deputies into nursing homes to assist residents with casting absentee ballots as the COVID-19 pandemic was raging and expanding the use of ballot drop boxes.

The four Republican candidates running for governor all want to dissolve the commission. The last holdout, Tim Michels, initially said he wanted to keep the commission but overhaul its operations but reversed his position on Wednesday and called for abolishing the agency. The three Republican candidates running for secretary of state want to shift election oversight from the commission to that office.

Spindell has said he supports keeping the commission in place, but during a speech Tuesday night he said he would be in favor of shifting election oversight to a Republican secretary of state.

He said no one understands what the commission does and many Wisconsin residents still don't know if the commission's decisions leading up to the 2020 election were legal.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

Biden says 'we have to act' after Texas school shooting

An anguished and angry President Joe Biden is calling for new restrictions on firearms after a gunman massacred at least 19 children at a Texas elementary school. “We have to act,” Biden told the nation Tuesday night from the White House, after years of failure to pass new laws. He spoke after arriving home from a five-day trip to Asia that was bookended by “horrific” mass tragedy. Just two days before he left on his trip, he met with victims’ families after a hate-motivated shooter killed 10 Black people at a grocery store in Buffalo, New York.

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

Trump press secretary Sanders wins GOP Arkansas governor nod

Former White House press secretary Sarah Sanders has won the Republican nomination for governor in Arkansas. Sanders defeated former talk radio host Doc Washburn in Tuesday’s Republican primary. Nuclear engineer Chris Jones won the Democratic nomination. Sanders was endorsed by her former boss, former President Donald Trump, and shattered fundraising records since entering the race last year.  She’s running to succeed outgoing Republican Gov. Asa Hutchinson, who is barred by term limits from seeking reelection and is considering a run for president in 2024.

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

Will Congress act on guns after Sandy Hook, Buffalo, Uvalde?

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has quickly set in motion a pair of firearms background check bills in response to the school massacre in Texas. But the Democrat acknowledged Wednesday the refusal for years of Congress to pass any legislation aiming to curb a national epidemic of gun violence. The failure of a firearms background check bill after 20 children were shot and killed at Sandy Hook Elementary School almost a decade ago signaled the end of gun violence legislation in Washington. If the new deaths don't convince Congress to act, Schumer said on the Senate floor, “what can we do?”

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

Biden signs $40B for Ukraine assistance during Asia trip

President Joe Biden has signed legislation granting Ukraine another $40 billion in U.S. support as it continues to battle a Russian invasion. The legislation includes $20 billion in military assistance, $8 billion in general economic support, $5 billion to address global food shortages that could result from the collapse of Ukrainian agriculture and more than $1 billion to help refugees. Biden signed the legislation while he was traveling in Seoul, South Korea after the bill was flown to him during his first visit to the region as president.

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

Taiwan not included in launch of new Biden Indo-Pacific pact

President Joe Biden is expected to come out with a list of countries that will join an Indo-Pacific trade pact, but Taiwan won’t be among them. The pact is meant to allow the U.S. to work more closely with Asian economies on supply chains, digital trade, clean energy and more. Biden plans to highlight the framework as he meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday. White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan confirms that Taiwan isn’t among the governments signed up for the launch. Taiwan's inclusion would have irked China, which claims the self-ruled island as its own.

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans vote not to endorse for governor

Wisconsin Republicans have voted not to endorse anyone for governor ahead of the GOP primary in August, after many activists rose up against the move. The Republican endorsement has been highly sought after because it unlocks funding from the state party. Former Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch got the most votes at 55%, just short of the 60% needed for an endorsement. Now the Republican candidates for governor will fight it out without any official backing from the party. The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will advance to face Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

Vatican airs dirty laundry in trial over London property

The Vatican’s sprawling financial trial may not have produced any convictions yet or any new smoking guns. But recent testimony has provided plenty of insights into how the Vatican operates. The takeaways from recent hearings are of a church bureaucracy that used espionage, allowed outsiders with unverified qualifications to gain access to the Apostolic Palace and relied on a pervasive mantra of sparing the pope responsibility until someone’s neck was on the line. The trial so far has produced an unusual airing of the Vatican's dirty laundry. Pope Francis sought to have a trial to show his willingness to crack down on alleged financial impropriety.

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

Biden: US would intervene with military to defend Taiwan

President Joe Biden says the U.S. would intervene militarily if China were to invade Taiwan. It was one of the most forceful presidential statements in support of Taiwan's self-governing in decades. Biden spoke at a news conference Monday in Tokyo and said the burden to protect Taiwan was “even stronger” after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The U.S. traditionally has avoided making such an explicit security guarantee to Taiwan, with which it no longer has a mutual defense treaty. Biden’s comments drew strong criticism from the mainland, which has claimed Taiwan to be a rogue province.

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Secret Service workers for Biden Asia trip sent home

Two U.S. Secret Service employees in South Korea to prepare for President Joe Biden’s visit were sent home  Thursday after being involved in a confrontation with locals that led to a police investigation. An agent and an armed physical security specialist were involved in an alcohol-fueled incident that included a heated argument with a taxi driver and led to local law enforcement filing a police report. That's according to a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly. Other witnesses also lodged complaints about the federal law enforcement officers' behavior. No charges were filed. The Secret Service says it is investigating.

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Russia's claim of Mariupol's capture fuels concern for POWs

Concern is mounting over the fate of Ukrainian fighters who have become Moscow’s prisoners as Russia claimed full control of the Mariupol steel plant. A separatist leader in eastern Ukraine said nearly 2,500 Ukrainian fighters were in custody and they were sure to face tribunals. Their family members have pleaded for them to be given rights as prisoners of war and eventually returned to Ukraine. Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said Ukraine “will fight for the return” of every one of them. The steel plant for weeks was the last Ukrainian holdout in Mariupol and a symbol of Ukrainian tenacity in the strategic port city.

Watch Now: Related Video

California engineers are developing an inexpensive drone that can fly in tornado-speed winds

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News