Republican redistricting resolution draws Democratic ire

Steineke downplayed concern about the intent of the resolution, saying it was an attempt to be transparent about the parameters for considering maps submitted to a website Republicans established to accept ideas from a map-drawing commission established by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers or any member of the public.

“It’s about continuity of representation,” Steineke said of the guideline related to disrupting current districts as little as possible. “The parameters of reapportionment have always been the same, trying to keep districts compact, contiguous, keep communities of like interest together.”

Republicans are accepting maps from the public until Oct. 15. The Legislature has not said when exactly it will release its plan or vote on it. A three-judge federal court panel on Tuesday said it wants to conclude a trial over the Democratic-backed lawsuit by the end of January.

Democratic state Rep. Evan Goyke, of Milwaukee, questioned the need for the resolution, noting that Republicans refuse to take up a Democratic plan calling for the creation of a nonpartisan redistricting commission.

“Look, they didn't need to put down in writing in a resolution that they want to maintain their gerrymander,” Goyke said. “This is maintaining partisan gerrymandering and trying to enshrine it as a resolution when what we should be doing is letting people choose their representatives rather than their representatives choosing their people.”

