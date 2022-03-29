 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republican Reichenbach wins special SC Senate election

  • 0

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — A Republican who is a political newcomer and owns car dealerships was elected the newest member of the South Carolina Senate on Tuesday.

Mike Reichenbach was the overwhelming winner of a special election to fill the seat in Florence and Darlington counties left open when state Sen. Hugh Leatherman died last year. He defeated Democrat and social worker Suzanne La Rochelle.

Reichenbach will be the only Black Republican senator in the General Assembly. The results will be certified at the end of the week, allowing Reichenbach to take his seat next week.

With nearly all the ballots counted, Reichenbach had 90% of the vote, according to South Carolina Election Commission figures.

Along with his car dealerships, Reichenbach has worked as a state constable and a game warden.

Reichenbach spent nearly $500,000 on the race, taking out $384,000 in loans for his campaign, according to campaign finance reports.

People are also reading…

Leatherman held the seat for more than 40 years before his death.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

Supreme Court tosses Wisconsin legislative voting maps

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court on Wednesday threw out Wisconsin state legislative maps that were preferred by the state's Democratic governor and selected by Wisconsin’s top court, a win for Republicans that also makes it unclear what the boundaries will be for the fall election.

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

House Republicans, bullish on midterms, plot return to power

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The House majority seemingly within their grasp, Republican lawmakers huddling at a retreat in Florida this week turned to the architect of the “Republican Revolution” nearly three decades ago — former House Speaker Newt Gingrich — for ideas on starting their own political revolt come November.

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

Justices decide for themselves when to step aside from cases

WASHINGTON (AP) — Reports that the wife of Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas implored Donald Trump’s White House chief of staff to act to overturn the 2020 election results have put a spotlight on how justices decide whether to step aside from a case.

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

Relief for Kyiv? Russia vows to scale back near the capital

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russia announced Tuesday it will significantly scale back military operations near Ukraine’s capital and a northern city, as the outlines of a possible deal to end the grinding war came into view at the latest round of talks.

WVa lawmakers OK bill barring 'brainwashing' race teaching

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia lawmakers advanced legislation on Friday that would restrict the way public school teachers can talk about race, a bill one Republican delegate said is meant to protect kids from “brainwashing.”

Watch Now: Related Video

How is the Ukraine invasion shutting down tourism in Turkey and Cuba?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News