 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republican reps clashed at eatery over Householder expulsion
0 Comments
AP

Republican reps clashed at eatery over Householder expulsion

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers got into a tense confrontation at an upscale Columbus restaurant two weeks ago over the now-historic vote to expel Larry Householder from the Ohio House.

Rep. Bill Seitz, of Cincinnati, confronted Rep. Jon Cross, of Kenton, at Lindey’s — a restaurant often frequented by lawmakers and lobbyists — a week before the June 16 vote to oust Householder, The Toledo Blade reported Tuesday.

The two lawmakers were dining separately June 9. The Blade reported Seitz, who holds a leadership position in the House, approached Cross as they were both leaving and began to argue about Cross' plan to vote yes on the expulsion resolution.

Cross confirmed the altercation happened when The Blade contacted him Tuesday. It remains unclear if the encounter between the two men was physical or strictly verbal. A formal complaint was made to Speaker Bob Cupp's office regarding the incident.

Seitz told the paper he did not act in a threatening manner toward his fellow lawmaker.

“We had a sharp exchange of words, and that’s all I’m going to say about it,” he said. “In a family, you sometimes have disagreements, and we had a disagreement. Mr. Cross and I ended the conversation in about one minute."

Seitz has been among the few GOP members to continue publicly supporting now-former Rep. Larry Householder since a federal affidavit released in July 2020 charged the then-Speaker of the House with federal racketeering. The U.S. attorney for the Southern District of Ohio at the time called it the largest bribery scandal in state history.

Householder has pleaded not guilty and maintained his innocence — even defending himself in front of his colleagues on the House floor last Wednesday — moments before lawmakers cast a 75-21 vote to remove a sitting member from the chamber for the first time in nearly 150 years.

The June 9 altercation is the second time in weeks that Rep. Seitz has been accused of being combative with his colleagues. Rep. Emilia Sykes, the chamber's highest-ranking Democrat, said the veteran lawmaker “verbally attacked” her during a recent hearing on a controversial voting reform bill he is sponsoring.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Michigan officials celebrate state reopening

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+3
Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case
National Politics

Supreme Court win for college athletes in compensation case

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court ruled unanimously Monday the NCAA can’t limit education-related benefits — like computers and paid internships — that colleges can offer their sports stars, a victory for athletes that could help open the door to further easing in the decades-old fight over paying student-athletes.

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill
National Politics

Sen. Manchin proposes changes to Democrats' voting bill

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Joe Manchin is proposing an extensive list of changes to his party's sweeping elections and voting bill, raising hopes among Democrats that they could unite behind the legislation even if the measure is nearly certain to be blocked by Republicans in a showdown Senate vote next week.

+13
GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown
National Politics

GOP ready to block elections bill in Senate showdown

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Democrats’ expansive elections and voting bill headed for all but certain rejection late Tuesday in a key Senate test vote, providing a dramatic example of Republicans’ use of the filibuster to block legislation and forcing hard questions for Democrats over next steps.

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal
National Politics

Iran's election unsettles Biden's hope for a nuclear deal

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden administration officials are insisting that the election of a hard-liner as Iran’s president won’t affect prospects for reviving the faltering 2015 nuclear deal with Tehran. But there are already signs that their goal of locking in a deal just got tougher.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News