Republican reps clashed at eatery over Householder expulsion

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Two Republican lawmakers got into a tense confrontation at an upscale Columbus restaurant two weeks ago over the now-historic vote to expel Larry Householder from the Ohio House.

Rep. Bill Seitz, of Cincinnati, confronted Rep. Jon Cross, of Kenton, at Lindey’s — a restaurant often frequented by lawmakers and lobbyists — a week before the June 16 vote to oust Householder, The Toledo Blade reported Tuesday.

The two lawmakers were dining separately June 9. The Blade reported Seitz, who holds a leadership position in the House, approached Cross as they were both leaving and began to argue about Cross' plan to vote yes on the expulsion resolution.

Cross confirmed the altercation happened when The Blade contacted him Tuesday. It remains unclear if the encounter between the two men was physical or strictly verbal. A formal complaint was made to Speaker Bob Cupp's office regarding the incident.

Seitz told the paper he did not act in a threatening manner toward his fellow lawmaker.