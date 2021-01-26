Republican senators want to halt Trump impeachment trial

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senators took oaths Tuesday to ensure “impartial justice” as jurors in Donald Trump's historic impeachment trial, proceedings that will test Republican loyalty to the former president and the power he still wields after the deadly siege at the U.S. Capitol.

But some Republican senators are challenging the legitimacy of the trial and questioning whether Trump's repeated demands to overturn Joe Biden’s election really constitute “incitement of insurrection” in the Jan. 6 riot.

Republican Sen. Rand Paul of Kentucky said he plans to force a vote on whether the impeachment trial of a former president is allowed under the Constitution.

“A sham, this is, a travesty, a dark blot on the history of our country,” Paul said in a fiery speech on the Senate floor.

He called on Senate colleagues to stop this “kangaroo court” and compared the way Trump egged on the crowd outside the White House before the mob stormed the Capitol to past speeches by Democratic lawmakers, including now-Vice President Kamala Harris.