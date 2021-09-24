 Skip to main content
Republican state Sen. Testin running for lieutenant governor
AP

Republican state Sen. Testin running for lieutenant governor

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Patrick Testin, a state senator from Stevens Point, has filed paperwork to run for lieutenant governor and planned to officially announce it Sunday.

Testin, 33, was first elected to the Senate in 2016. He is midway through his second term, so he does not have to give up his Senate seat to make a run for lieutenant governor in 2022.

Ben Voelkel, a former aide to Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, is also running, as is David Varnam, the mayor of the small Grant County town of Lancaster.

The winner of the Aug. 9 primary will be paired with whoever wins the Republican primary for governor to form the ticket that will take on Evers in November. His current lieutenant governor, Mandela Barnes, is giving up the post to instead run for U.S. Senate. No Democrat has yet announced plans to run to replace him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

