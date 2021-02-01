Republican Tenney leads in last undecided US House race

Brindisi's campaign said it would fight on.

“The margin in this case has been a moving target for nearly three months, but even now, with the margin as large as it has ever been, it is still infinitesimally small,” Brindisi's campaign said in a court filing Monday.

The campaign asked Monday for an audit to help determine whether there should be a recount of all 325,000 ballots, though it wasn’t clear whether there were legal grounds for such a motion to be granted.

Oswego County Supreme Court Judge Scott DelConte, who has been overseeing litigation in the race, said Friday the court can’t order a new election or direct a recount. Such recounts, even when granted, rarely change election results.

The seat representing New York’s 22nd Congressional District is empty for now, leaving residents without representation.

Tenney has maintained a small lead in the race even as months of litigation revealed problems with ballots that either weren't counted properly, or were improperly rejected.