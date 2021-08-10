Republican venture capitalist joins race for Nevada governor

Norha's video introducing himself to voters features a tongue-in-cheek voiceover that evokes a movie trailer, telling a brief story of his upbringing and explaining that the pronunciation of his first name sounds like “ghee."

Nohra, who was born in Lebanon, moved to the U.S. when he was a teenager. He graduated from Stanford University and earned a master's degree from the University of Chicago. He cofounded Alta Partners, a venture capital firm.

He is a father of two daughters and lives in Reno, having moved to Nevada from California six years ago, according to his campaign.

Other Republicans in the race include: Lee, who recently left the Democratic Party to become a Republican; Gilbert, a northern Nevada attorney who has questioned the results of the 2020 presidential election: and Lombardo, the Clark County Sheriff.

Former U.S. Sen. Dean Heller, a Republican who lost his reelection in 2018, is considering a campaign and has appeared at several local GOP events alongside the announced candidates.