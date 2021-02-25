Republican wants to require national anthem in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The national anthem would have to be played before all sporting events at Lambeau Field, the Fiserv Forum and all other Wisconsin venues that have received taxpayer money under a bill introduced Thursday in the state Legislature by a Republican lawmaker.

The proposal from Sen. Patrick Testin, of Stevens Point, comes after the Dallas Mavericks did not play “The Star-Spangled Banner” before home games earlier this season. Mavericks owner Mark Cuban agreed to play the national anthem after the NBA reiterated its policy to include the song.

“Hearing ‘The Star-Spangled Banner' at a sporting event reminds us that despite our differences, we have something in common – we are Americans,” Testin said in a statement announcing his bill. “This tradition traces its roots back more than a century – even pre-dating the song’s adoption as the national anthem. It’s a practice that unites us, and I believe it’s worth preserving.”