 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans approve attempt to intervene in redistricting
0 Comments
AP

Republicans approve attempt to intervene in redistricting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders voted Tuesday to hire attorneys and attempt to intervene in a federal lawsuit brought by Democrats that seeks to throw out the state’s current congressional and legislative district boundaries and not have them be the basis for drawing new maps.

The Legislature's GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Legislative Organization voted 6-4, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against, to proceed with hiring attorneys outside of the Wisconsin Department of Justice.

The Legislature wants to intervene in the lawsuit that was filed on Friday. It was brought by Democratic attorney Marc Elias and asks the court to intervene now and be prepared to draw new maps if Gov. Tony Evers and legislators don’t reach a deal.

There is an ongoing, separate legal battle over whether Republican legislative leaders could hire attorneys for redistricting before a lawsuit was filed. That contract allowed for spending more than $1 million in taxpayer money on two law firms, including a Washington-area law firm that represented former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

WH: Taliban agree to allow civilian 'safe passage'

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

+6
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
National Politics

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

  • Updated

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News