Republicans ask Evers to discuss federal stimulus funding

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican legislative leaders on Monday called on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to meet with them to discuss his plans for spending $3.2 billion in federal stimulus money coming to the state.

Evers last week said that discussing his plans for the spending money with Republicans was not a “top priority.” State law gives the governor the power to decide how to spend the money, and Evers has vetoed bills passed by the GOP-controlled Legislature that would give lawmakers control.

Evers has already announced up to $420 million of that money coming to the state would go toward a grant program targeting small businesses. He has promised to spend $600 million of the federal money on small businesses. He also has promised to spend $50 million on tourism, $200 million on infrastructure, including broadband access and $500 million on pandemic response measures, but has not released details.

Evers' spokeswoman Britt Cudaback did not immediately comment on the Republican call for a meeting. The letter to Evers came from Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu and the co-chairs of the Legislature's budget-writing committee, Sen. Howard Marklein and Rep. Mark Born.