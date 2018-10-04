Republicans come to aid of independent governor candidate

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — Republicans came to the aid Thursday of a former state lawmaker who left his party to run for governor as an independent.
House Minority Leader Patricia Morgan endorsed Joe Trillo over Republican gubernatorial hopeful Allan Fung in Warwick. Morgan lost to Fung in the primary.
Morgan said she knows Trillo's character and what he stands for, and she believes he's the only person who can beat Democratic Gov. Gina Raimondo on Nov. 6.
After the announcement, Fung tweeted that the reforms and changes he'll bring angers two Iongtime insiders.
Trillo also announced that three other Republicans would work for his administration if he's elected: a former attorney general, Arlene Violet, and two former Republican gubernatorial contenders, Ken Block and John Robitaille. Block lost to Fung in the 2014 primary. Robitaille lost in 2010 to Lincoln Chafee.
State Republican Party Chairman Brandon Bell harshly criticized the endorsement, saying that Trillo and Morgan joined forces out of spite and they're "trying to make themselves politically relevant" by helping Raimondo get re-elected.
Morgan said she thinks Trillo will unite the Republican vote, not split it. Trillo said that if he wasn't in the race, Fung still wouldn't win because he's a "flawed candidate." Trillo thinks some conservative Democrats will support him because he's an independent.
Raimondo campaign spokesman Michael Raia said he's not surprised by Morgan's support of Trillo because of Fung's tax policies as mayor of Cranston.
Morgan said Fung called her seeking an endorsement after the primary and "it didn't go well," so Fung didn't pose the question.
Trillo, a former Republican state representative, was President Donald Trump's campaign chairman for Rhode Island. He said he still supports Trump's policies but not the way the president sometimes handles himself publicly.
When asked by reporters whether Trump would visit Rhode Island to campaign for him, Trillo said to "stay tuned."