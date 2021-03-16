Republicans consider whether to block Whitmer's health chief

During her testimony, Hertel has walked the line between defending the state's authority to protect public health and save lives while also acknowledging some missteps. She has said agency leaders should have communicated better both internally and with the Legislature and other groups about COVID-19 policies.

She also has apologized for not publicly announcing a longer-than-usual extension of restaurant restrictions the same day she announced contact sports could resume. The 25% capacity limits were later loosened to 50%.

She has stood by the incremental approach to easing business and gathering limits, noting — as the governor has many times — the need to ensure infections do not spike. She also has said that, in hindsight, the state maybe should have acted sooner in the fall to avoid a second surge in cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Flint Democrat and member of the Advice and Consent Committee, said Republicans would send a “terrible message” if they blocked Hertel “to achieve a political goal.”