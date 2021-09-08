Republicans, elections experts say Wisconsin probe is flawed

Neither Vos nor Brandtjen have experience in administering official audits or ballot counts, which raises more security concerns, the report stated.

Vos and Brandtjen did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment.

Whitman said the goal is to sow distrust in elections so that legislatures are empowered to change voting laws and make it possible to overturn results in 2022 and 2024 that they don’t like.

“This is a real threat to our democracy,” she said. “It is happening across the country. It’s not something that just popped up.”

Also on Wednesday, lawmakers and staff attended an informational hearing called by the Republican chair of the state Senate's elections committee where local election clerks, Wisconsin Election Commission staff and others described how elections are run.

State Sen. Kathy Bernier, who called the hearing, said the purpose was to teach attendees about election practices and that any ideas for possible legal changes would be considered after the Audit Bureau completes its review.

