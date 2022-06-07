 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republicans face decision on constitutional changes package

  • Updated
  • 0

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republican state lawmakers may soon decide which among the scores of potential amendments to the Pennsylvania Constitution will have any shot of making it to a voter referendum — a tactic that can get politically divisive policies around Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf's much-used veto pen.

The comparatively large number of proposals pending in the General Assembly address topics that range from voting rights to abortion and real estate taxes.

“Getting constitutional amendments in place so that they can meet their various legal requirements will be a focus of our legislative efforts over the course of the next several weeks,” House Republican caucus spokesperson Jason Gottesman said Monday. “Given the timing necessary to get the questions advertised and on the ballot, it is our goal to have an agreed-to package completed before we recess for the summer.”

People are also reading…

A bill introduced by Sen. Dave Argall, R-Schuylkill, to amend the constitution so that gubernatorial candidates could choose their own running mates passed the Senate in April 2021.

But late last year, House Republicans added provisions such as requiring voters to produce IDs and mandating election audits by the state’s elected auditor general.

Despite the current large number of proposed amendments, it’s likely that GOP leaders will permit only a few of them to get to floor votes.

“I think we need to be careful,” Argall said. “We don’t want to put 20 questions on at once.”

Emboldened by their success last year in persuading voters to narrowly approve limits on a governor's powers during emergencies, House and Senate Republicans have introduced a slew of potential amendments. With action to keep most of them alive needed by early August, the clock is ticking.

Democrats argue that the Republican tactic of making law by amending the constitution undermines democracy by cutting out the executive branch and nearly half the General Assembly.

“I’m afraid we’re setting dangerous precedents, that when we cannot pass legislation across the governor’s desk, and override it with a veto override, we amend our constitution," state Sen. Amanda Cappelletti, D-Montomery, said Monday. ”And this behavior, it circumvents the explicit checks and balances of our three branches of government."

Cappellitti was opposing a procedural step to speed consideration of a constitutional amendment saying there is no right to an abortion or abortion funding in the state constitution. She warned the measure would bring abortion restrictions, bans and litigation.

Democrats are sponsoring some of the 80-plus proposed amendments, but as they party out of power, their proposals are less likely to see the light of day. Republican proposals, meanwhile, seek to eliminate school property taxes, cut House membership by 50 or so seats, privatize the state liquor system and abolish the office of lieutenant governor.

“If these ideas are so popular and so mainstream, why aren’t they making it through the process?” House Minority Leader Joanna McClinton, D-Philadelphia, said last week.

Democratic Rep. Ryan Bizzarro of Erie County has offered an amendment to require two-thirds majorities in both chambers to advance changes to the constitution. Currently they pass with a majority vote.

“We were not elected to govern and legislate by constitutional amendment — that’s not how Pennsylvania government is set up,” Bizzarro said. “If we continue to do this, we are headed down a slippery slope that has the potential to have a devastating effect on Pennsylvanians.”

A constitutional amendment has already passed both chambers this session and awaits action early next year — the proposal to allow a two-year window for lawsuits by child sexual abuse victims who would otherwise be too old to pursue. The Wolf administration’s mishandling of that amendment in early 2021 led to the resignation of the then-secretary of state, Kathy Boockvar.

The state constitution requires proposed amendments to pass both chambers in a two-year legislative session, then be advertised to the public before the next fall election. In the second round that follows, those proposals then must pass both chambers in the following two-year session before going to voters as a referendum for the final say. Amendments do not require the governor's support.

Most of them are currently in their first two-year session and must be advertised three months ahead of the Nov. 8 election if the Republican majority wants to get them to the finish line at some point during the 2023-24 session that starts in January.

Some of the pending proposals reflect frustration among legislative Republicans with the state's Democratic-majority state Supreme Court: to elect judges by geographic districts rather than statewide to boost rural Republican-dominated areas; to require judges to run for reelection; and to cut judicial terms tosix years.

State Sen. Doug Mastriano, the Republican nominee for governor, wants to let lawmakers return to session in December of even-numbered years, a gap that he said interfered with his efforts in 2020 to help then-President Donald Trump reverse his reelection loss in the state. Mastriano also seeks to ban “no excuse” mail-in voting under the 2019 law he voted for and require signature verification for absentee ballots.

Other lawmakers want to change the once-a-decade redistricting process, lower the voting age to 16 and allow ranked choice voting.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

Biden evacuated after plane entered airspace near beach home

The White House says a small private airplane entered restricted airspace near President Joe Biden’s Delaware vacation home on Saturday, and that led to the brief evacuation of the president and first lady. The White House says there was no threat to Biden or his family and that precautionary measures were taken. After the situation was assessed, Biden and his wife, Jill, returned to their Rehoboth Beach home. The Secret Service said in a statement that the plane was immediately escorted from the restricted airspace after “mistakenly entering a secured area.” The agency said it would interview the pilot who, according to a preliminary investigation, was not on the proper radio channel and was not following published flight guidance.

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia hits Kyiv with missiles; Putin warns West on arms

Russia took aim at Western military supplies for Ukraine by launching airstrikes on Kyiv that it claimed destroyed tanks donated from abroad. Meanwhile, Vladimir Putin warned Sunday that any Western deliveries of longer-range rocket systems would prompt Moscow to hit “objects that we haven’t yet struck.” The Russian leader’s cryptic threat of a military escalation did not specify what the new targets might be, but it came days after the United States announced plans to deliver $700 million of security assistance for Ukraine. Those weapons include four precision-guided, medium-range rocket systems, as well as helicopters, Javelin anti-tank weapon systems, radars, tactical vehicles and more.

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

Biden plots inflation fight with Fed chair as nation worries

President Joe Biden and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have met to plot a strategy to fight inflation. Biden hoped the meeting on Tuesday would demonstrate his concern to voters, though he insisted anew the White House will not interfere with the independent central bank's work. Its highly sensitive task is raising benchmark interest rates in hopes of slowing inflation while also avoiding an economic downturn. Biden’s appeal to the Fed also reflects his lack of options for fighting inflation. His past attempts, including oil releases from the strategic reserve, improving port operations and calls to investigate price gouging, have fallen short.

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

Ex-Trump aide Navarro indicted; Meadows won't be charged

The Justice Department has declined to charge former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows and another aide to former President Donald Trump, Dan Scavino, for contempt of Congress for their defiance of subpoenas in the Jan. 6 congressional investigation. That’s according to a person familiar with a letter sent by the Justice Department to a lawyer for the House of Representatives on Friday. The action came the same day the Justice Department said a grand jury had indicted Peter Navarro, a trade adviser in the Trump White House, for his refusal to cooperate with the committee’s investigation. The New York Times first reported the decision not to prosecute Meadows and Scavino.

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

US naval officer in Japan faces prison over deadly crash

A U.S. Navy lieutenant in Japan is appealing a three-year prison sentence for a car crash that killed two people last year. Ridge Alkonis' family says he suffered from acute mountain sickness and passed out behind the wheel while driving after a visit to Mount Fuji. Japanese prosecutors and a judge say he was feeling drowsy and should have pulled over. Alkonis' parents are asking for mercy because they say that while the crash was a tragedy, it was also an accident. He's been sentenced to three years in prison, but has appealed, and a hearing is set for Wednesday. Alkonis is at home in Japan pending the appeal, and the Navy says he remains on active duty.

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Biden's ex daughter-in-law opens up about marriage to Hunter

Kathleen Buhle, the ex-wife of President Joe Biden’s son Hunter, says she has “total control over my life now,” five years after her divorce. In a new memoir, Buhle describes her ex-husband’s drug addiction and her response to his affair with her widowed sister-in-law. She also discusses her challenges integrating into the Biden family. Excerpts of “If We Break” were published Wednesday by People magazine. In the book, Buhle describes the pain she felt watching Hunter spiral into addiction, even as he denied it. She writes that the couple separated not long after Beau Biden’s 2015 death from brain cancer, when Buhle found a crack pipe in their ashtray.

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Trump's Ukraine impeachment shadows war, risks GOP response

Even the staunchest defense hawks in the Republican Party stood virtually united by Donald Trump’s side when the then-president was impeached in late 2019 after pressuring Ukraine’s leader for “a favor” and withholding $400 million in military aid. But when Russia invaded Ukraine this February, Republicans and Democrats cast aside impeachment politics, rallied to Ukraine’s side and swiftly shipped billions for the country's defense. The question ahead is whether the rare bipartisanship on Capitol Hill is resilient enough to withstand Trump’s isolationist influences on his party. Or will Republicans who yielded to Trump’s “America First” approach do so again, putting military and humanitarian support for Ukraine at risk.

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

Weakened UK leader Boris Johnson survives no-confidence vote

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has survived a no-confidence vote, securing enough support from his party to remain in office despite a rebellion that will likely weaken him as a leader and casts a shadow over his future. Known for his ability to shrug off scandals, the charismatic leader has struggled to turn the page on revelations that he and his staff repeatedly held boozy parties that flouted the COVID-19 restrictions they imposed on others. Support among his fellow Conservative lawmakers has weakened as some see the leader, renowned for his ability to connect with voters, increasingly as a liability rather than an asset in elections.

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China rejects Canadian, Australian charges in air encounters

China has defended its military pilots, saying they acted properly and were protecting its sovereignty, following recent complaints by Canada and Australia that Chinese planes engaged in risky maneuvers with their aircraft over the Pacific. A Defense Ministry spokesperson says China “swiftly took reasonable, forceful and professional measures in response to Canada’s provocative acts and unfriendly and unprofessional operations.” Last week, the Canadian military accused Chinese planes of not following international safety norms on several occasions and putting a Canadian crew at risk. Separately, Australia said a Chinese fighter jet's maneuvers were a dangerous act of aggression against an Australian air force plane that was conducting aerial surveillance in the South China Sea.

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

As Ukraine loses troops, how long can it keep up the fight?

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine is losing 60 to 100 soldiers each day in combat. Just short of 50 American soldiers died per day on average in 1968, during the Vietnam War’s deadliest year for U.S. forces. Concentrations of Russian artillery are causing many of the casualties in the eastern regions that Moscow has focused on since its invading troops failed to take Kyiv early in the war. Retired U.S. Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges described the Russian strategy as a “medieval attrition approach” and said “these kinds of casualties are going to continue" until Ukraine gets promised deliveries of U.S., British and other weapons to destroy and disrupt Russian batteries.

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai residents in local lockdown confront hazmat-clad officials

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News