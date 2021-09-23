Republicans: N. Carolina prep sports governing deal reached

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina Republican legislators say there's an agreement in principle that would lead to new controls upon the nonprofit body governing high school sports. But there's still uncertainty, as all the details haven't been worked out.

House and Senate GOP members who have scrutinized the North Carolina High School Athletic Association have said changes are needed to address what they deem is the group's oversized control over member schools, eligibility decisions and monetary penalties. They have also highlighted the flush coffers of the association, which was founded more than an century ago.

The GOP lawmakers from both chambers said legislators from both parties met Wednesday with representatives of Gov. Roy Cooper, the State Board of Education and NCHSAA “to discuss the best pathway forward” on legislation.

“We’re happy to report that after months of examining how best to support our student athletes and high school athletics we’ve come to an agreement,” the Republicans' statement read. “We believe this agreement will put the needs of our student athletes first, while allowing for a better, more transparent governing structure.”