Republicans nix changes to their Indiana congressional map

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Republicans voted down a Democratic overhaul of Indiana’s congressional redistricting before moving ahead with their speedy approval of new election district maps that will be used for the next decade.

The Indiana Senate elections committee voted 7-2 along party lines Tuesday in favor of the Republican-drawn redistricting plan for the state’s nine congressional districts and 150 state legislative seats based on population shifts from the 2020 census.

Political analysts say the new maps protect Republicans’ dominance that has given them a 7-2 majority of Indiana’s U.S. House seats and bigger majorities in the state Legislature than merited by their statewide vote.