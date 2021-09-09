Republicans offer redistricting map as panel reconvenes

Senate Democrats submitted their proposed map last week.

Some of the GOP map presented Thursday is almost identical to the Senate Democrats' version, Senate President Matt Huffman, a Lima Republican, said Wednesday.

Witnesses on Thursday chided the commission for rushing the process and urged it to allow for more input from the public and experts.

The commission plans to vote Thursday afternoon on a proposed map for public review, with three public hearings to follow.

The commission held nine public hearings around the state earlier this month looking for input on a new map, which is meant to end the current gerrymandered maps.

A few witnesses defended the maps, saying that it’s fair that Republicans are favored because they make up a majority of Ohio voters.