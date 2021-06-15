Republicans propose $125 million more for broadband

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The effort to expand broadband internet to underserved rural areas in Wisconsin would get a $125 million boost under the budget being written by Republicans, about $75 million less in state funding than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed.
Republican co-chairs of the Joint Finance Committee said Tuesday the money would be largely financed through bonds, but they did not have details on how it would be allocated. The committee was voting on the proposal later Tuesday.
The state funding would be on top of federal coronavirus relief money coming to Wisconsin that can be spent on broadband. Evers previously announced that $100 million in federal infrastructure money will go toward new broadband grants.
Expanding broadband access is one of the few issues in the Statehouse where Republicans and Democrats both agree it should be a priority. Evers declared 2021 “The Year of Broadband” and proposed spending about $200 million in state dollars on broadband over the next two years. The majority of that, about $152 million, would go toward grants for expanding service to underserved areas.
Republican committee co-chair Sen. Howard Marklein said it hadn't been determined yet if the $125 million the committee planned to approve would go into the existing grant program.
The budget committee is working on finalizing its budget plan for the Legislature to vote on perhaps as soon as later this month. It would then go to Evers, who can make changes with his line-item veto.
Broadband internet is defined by the Federal Communications Commission of being a speed of at least 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Megabits per second upload speed. The FCC estimates that about 392,500 Wisconsin residents do not have access to speeds that fast, with nearly all of them in rural areas.
That places Wisconsin at the bottom of its neighboring states and below the national average, based on FCC broadband access data from 2019.
The Wisconsin Public Service Commission estimates it would cost between $740 million and $1.4 billion to provide broadband service equal to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload to everyone in the state who currently lacks it.
There is a higher speed minimum for use of the federal money sent to Wisconsin. The $100 million in new grants that Evers announced can only be spent on expansion projects that meet or exceed 100 Mbps download and upload speeds. It can drop to as low as 100 Mbps download and 20 Mbps upload only if higher speeds are not possible due ot geography or excessive costs.
In April, Evers vetoed a Republican -authored bill that would have allocated $500 million in one-time federal stimulus funds for broadband expansion.
