Republicans propose $125 million more for broadband

The budget committee is working on finalizing its budget plan for the Legislature to vote on perhaps as soon as later this month. It would then go to Evers, who can make changes with his line-item veto.

Broadband internet is defined by the Federal Communications Commission of being a speed of at least 25 Megabits per second download and 3 Megabits per second upload speed. The FCC estimates that about 392,500 Wisconsin residents do not have access to speeds that fast, with nearly all of them in rural areas.

That places Wisconsin at the bottom of its neighboring states and below the national average, based on FCC broadband access data from 2019.

The Wisconsin Public Service Commission estimates it would cost between $740 million and $1.4 billion to provide broadband service equal to 25 Mbps download and 3 Mbps upload to everyone in the state who currently lacks it.