Republicans seek to shield Wisconsin gun owners from feds

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Future federal laws that would ban or restrict the use of guns could not be enforced in Wisconsin under a Republican-backed bill the state Assembly approved Wednesday.

The measure is part of a national wave of similar proposals intended to resist new gun control measures. The bills are a reaction from Republicans to a push by President Joe Biden and congressional Democrats to tighten gun control laws.

However, because the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution dictates that federal law trumps conflicting state law, many previous GOP-backed state efforts to thwart gun laws have been found unconstitutional. Several states passed similar laws under then-President Barack Obama, but judges ruled against them.

Even if the Wisconsin Senate passed the new bill, it would likely be vetoed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who supports tighter gun control limits.