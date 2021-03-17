Republicans seize on immigration as border crossings surge

“This was purposeful. They made it harder for the process to work efficiently ... there’s no question," said Peter Boogaard of FWD.us, a pro-immigration reform group. "The Trump administration did everything in their power for four years to make the already broken immigration system as cumbersome and ineffective as possible. And once they lost, they went out of their way to do as little as humanly possible to make sure the next administration was set up to succeed on this at all.”

In an interview with ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos on Tuesday, Biden defended his handling of the situation. He said his administration was working with the Department of Health and Human Services and the Federal Emergency Management Agency to add more bed space, putting together new systems for connecting arriving children with relatives already in the country, and setting up a system for people to apply for asylum in their own countries.

In the meantime, he urged those considering the journey to stay put. “Yes, I can say quite clearly: Don’t come over," he said. “Don’t leave your town or city or community."

In the meantime, Republicans see Biden as boxed-in politically, with limited options for dealing with the border.