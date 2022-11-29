 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Republicans to conduct review after disappointing midterms

  • Updated
  • 0
Election 2022 Republicans

FILE - Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel speaks to a packed room at the opening of the RNC's new Hispanic Community Center in Suwanee, Ga., June 29, 2022. A decade after its last election autopsy, the Republican National Committee is moving forward with a new post-election audit designed to examine the GOP's underwhelming performance in the recent midterms and the party's broader struggles in the years since former President Donald Trump took power.

 Ben Gray - freelancer, FR171789 AP

NEW YORK (AP) — A decade after its last election autopsy, the Republican National Committee is moving forward with a new post-election audit designed to examine the GOP's underwhelming performance in the recent midterms and the party's broader struggles in the years since former President Donald Trump took power.

The report, which will likely take several months to complete, is expected to explore internal concerns about candidate quality, the lack of a clear governing agenda and the party's unwillingness to embrace early voting, among other issues. There is some disagreement about the exact focus and scope of the upcoming review, but committee members involved in the planning suggest it will not shy away from difficult topics — including Trump's intense focus on conspiracy theories.

“We need to figure out what worked and what didn’t work in the ‘22 cycle to make sure we put ourselves in the best position to win in ’24. I think there’s a lot to learn from,” said RNC committeeman Henry Barbour, of Mississippi, whom RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel tapped to co-chair the review.

People are also reading…

The decision to entertain such an undertaking represents a rare moment of public introspection from a Republican Party that has defiantly resisted any and all calls to change course during the Trump era. Indeed, for the last six years, the GOP has been almost singularly focused on its devotion to Trump and his priorities, even as electoral losses mounted in 2018 and 2020. The party's disappointing midterm results earlier in the month marked a breaking point of sorts for some committee members, who are now more open to change.

Ten years have passed since the RNC last commissioned a post-election audit. The “Growth and Opportunity Project” of 2013 ultimately called on Republicans to adopt a more inclusive and welcoming tone, while embracing a more forgiving position on immigration.

Trump embodied everything the report advocated against when he emerged in 2015. Yet his surprising White House victory convinced party leaders to ignore their own recommendations — at least for a time.

McDaniel is initiating the post-2022 review as she faces a serious reelection test of her own within the committee, which she has led since Trump took office in 2016. In a corresponding move designed to demonstrate her political strength, McDaniel on Tuesday also announced the creation of an informal advisory council made up of a collection of 2022 candidates — some successful and some not — and prominent Republican operatives, including former Trump counselor Kellyanne Conway.

The advisory council is not expected to have any bearing on the review, which follows pressure on McDaniel to acknowledge a problem within her party. Some RNC members were particularly concerned after she offered a rosy assessment of the GOP's performance during a conference call the day after the midterms.

Republicans won a narrow House majority, falling far short of expectations, and failed to win the Senate majority. That's even as Democrats faced historically bad political headwinds.

“I must say that your remarks on the call this afternoon were disappointing and showed incredible unwillingness to face the reality of what happened last evening. I’ve heard from many members today who feel the same and want a real, honest assessment of what happened,” RNC member Bill Palatucci, of New Jersey, wrote in a private email to McDaniel obtained by The Associated Press.

“We have to face the fact that most of our candidates and the party in general underperformed by any objective measure,” Palatucci continued. “I wish you well but being unwilling to address the reality of the situation does no one any good.”

Trump's allies are expected to play an active role in the upcoming review.

McDaniel has tapped Harmeet Dhillon, a Trump attorney and committeewoman from California, to serve as the other co-chair. Former Trump campaign manager David Bossie, an RNC member from Maryland, is also likely to be involved.

Trump loyalists have played an increasingly large role within the RNC, which consists of elected officials from all 50 states and a central staff in Washington. Those openly critical of Trump have largely been forced out in recent years.

Now, McDaniel is tasked with maintaining unity within her party as a growing number of GOP leaders push back against Trump's influence.

Several Republican presidential prospects are openly preparing to challenge Trump's bid for the 2024 presidential nomination. In recent days, some of them, including former Vice President Mike Pence, have condemned Trump's recent private meeting with white supremacist and antisemite Nick Fuentes.

Despite an apparent shift in the party, those working on the new review are acutely aware that their final report cannot alienate Trump or his base, viewed as a critical piece of the Republican coalition.

It is a delicate balance, especially as Democrats work to avoid such divisions of their own heading into the next presidential election.

“Democrats are unified — on how to divide America,” said Conway, the former Trump counselor. "Republicans must be unified — on how best to help a broken nation.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

Ga. Senate runoff between Warnock, Walker has bitter closing

The extended Senate campaign in Georgia between Democratic incumbent Raphael Warnock and his Republican challenger, football legend Herschel Walker, has grown increasingly bitter ahead as their Dec. 6 runoff nears. With Democrats already assured control of the Senate, it’s a striking contrast from two years ago, when the state’s twin Senate runoffs were mostly about which party would control the chamber in Washington. Warnock casts Walker as unqualified and unfit for office. Walker mocks Warnock as a hypocrite beholden to President Joe Biden. The broadsides reflect the candidates’ furious push in the four weeks between the Nov. 8 general election and runoff to persuade their supporters to cast another ballot.

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Trump faulted for dinner with white nationalist, rapper Ye

Former President Donald Trump is drawing criticism for dining with a Holocaust-denying white nationalist and the rapper formerly known as Kanye West. The meeting came days after Trump launched his third campaign for the White House. Trump had dinner Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago club with West, who is now known as Ye, as well as far-right activist Nick Fuentes, who has used his online platform to spew antisemitic and white nationalist rhetoric. Ye has also made a series of antisemitic comments in recent weeks. Trump says he gets along great with Ye and didn't know Fuentes or his views.

Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

Mine company's blasting of rock shelters likened to Taliban

An Australian minister has likened a mining company blasting ancient rock shelters to the Taliban’s destruction of giant Buddha carvings and vowed to improve protections of Indigenous cultural heritage. Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said Rio Tinto acted lawfully in 2020 when it destroyed two rock shelters that had been inhabited for 46,000 years. She said Thursday that Australia’s laws would be updated to prevent future destruction of Indigenous sacred sites. The Taliban in 2001 destroyed two 1,500-year-old Buddha statues because the carvings in an Afghan cliff were considered to be idols. Rio Tinto demolished the rock shelters to gain the cheapest possible access to iron ore reserves. Four executives lost their jobs following outrage over the destruction.

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

Jon Batiste to sing for Macron at Biden's 1st state dinner

The White House says singer Jon Batiste has been chosen to perform at Thursday's state dinner that will highlight long-standing ties between the United States and France and honor President Emmanuel Macron. A spokesperson for first lady Jill Biden says Batiste is an artist who transcends generations and his music inspires and brings people together. The 36-year-old Batiste most recently was bandleader and musical director on the “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” The state dinner is the first of the Biden administration and is part of a broader state visit to the United States by Macron.

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

Ex-prison warden faces trial over inmate abuse allegations

The former warden of an abuse-plagued federal women’s prison known as the “rape club” went on trial Monday. The former warden is accused of molesting inmates and forcing them to pose naked in their cells. Ray J. Garcia retired after the FBI found nude photos of inmates on his government-issued phone last year. Garcia is among five workers charged with abusing inmates at the federal correctional institution in Dublin, California, and the first to go to trial. Prosecutors said during opening statements that Garcia followed a pattern that started with compliments and flattery and escalated to sexual encounters. Garcia has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, Garcia would face up to 15 years in prison.

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraqi PM: Probe recovers part of $2.5B embezzled from taxes

Iraq's prime minister says part of the staggering $2.5 billion in funds embezzled from the country's tax authority will be retrieved and that an investigation to recover the full amount is ongoing. Mohammed Shia al-Sudani said Sunday in a statement 182 billion Iraqi dinars, or $125 million, will be recovered through the seizure of properties and assets belonging to a well-connected businessman complicit in the fraud. The premier stressed the ongoing investigation would not spare anyone involved in the scheme. Officials say it’s unlikely that an embezzlement scheme of this scale could unfold without the knowledge of higher-ups.

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

First floating LNG terminal arrives at German port

The first of several ships that will serve as floating terminals to receive liquefied natural gas imports in Germany have arrived off the Baltic Sea port of Mukran. In response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Germany has scrambled to secure alternative sources of gas to replace Russian supplies, on which the country had long relied. The 918-foot-long Neptune is due to begin operation in nearby Lubmin on Dec. 1. Similar “floating storage and regasification units" are scheduled to arrive at two North Sea ports later this year. Chancellor Olaf Scholz told lawmakers Wednesday that along with other measures taken by the government, “this winter Germany’s energy security seems assured.”

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

US aid to Ukraine puts pressure on Pentagon's arms stockpile

The intense firefight over Ukraine has the Pentagon rethinking its weapons stockpiles. If another major war broke out today, would the U.S. have enough ammunition to fight? It’s a question confronting Pentagon planners, not only as they aim to supply Ukraine for a war with Russia that could stretch years longer, but also as they look ahead to a potential conflict with China. U.S. defense production lines aren't scaled to supply a major land war. And some lines, like for the Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, were previously shut down. That’s putting pressure on U.S. weapons reserves and has officials asking whether U.S. stockpiles are big enough.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Ghana economic crisis: Inflation affecting both business and consumers

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News