 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans to vote on $2.4 billion in building projects
0 Comments
AP

Republicans to vote on $2.4 billion in building projects

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republicans in control of the Wisconsin Legislature's budget committee were slated to vote Tuesday on whether to approve Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' plans to spend $2.4 billion on building projects over the next two years.

Republicans have already promised to spend less than what Evers wants on building projects. Republicans have been scaling back the Evers budget before the full Legislature votes on it, perhaps as soon as later this month.

Two years ago, the Legislature approved $1.9 billion out of $2.5 billion in requested projects.

Evers, who is running for a second term in 2022, can use every building project Republicans vote against as a campaign talking point. Every rejected project in a Republican legislative district could also be used against them by Democratic candidates.

Republicans have said Evers' budget wasn't realistic, calling it a liberal wish list.

The building projects Evers wants funded are spread out over 31 counties and include $1 billion for the University of Wisconsin System. Projects include $163 million for a new state office building in Milwaukee, relocation of the state historical society museum to a new location near the Capitol and a new juvenile prison in Milwaukee County.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 7

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan
National Politics

Alaska governor urges lawmakers to act on dividend plan

  • Updated

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy on Monday urged lawmakers to act on his proposal to place in the state constitution a new formula for the annual check residents receive from Alaska’s oil-wealth fund as the current special legislative session slumped along.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News