Republicans unveil budget that puts pandemic funds in bank

About two-thirds of the new spending is on human services, such as Medicaid, while budget makers also had to use another $1 billion-plus to fill a hole in the prisons budget created when the state used federal money to cover costs in that department this year.

With federal money and $2.4 billion in coronavirus money in 2020-21, and including additional spending approved later in the year, the current year's budget is about $39.8 billion, according to Republican staff on the House Appropriations Committee.

By comparison, the 2021-22 spending proposal amounts to $38.6 billion in the general fund, along with $1.2 billion in federal support that mostly pays Medicaid costs and about $1 billion on coronavirus relief, for a total of $40.8 billion, or an increase of roughly 2.6%.

Republican leaders said the deal was agreed to by Wolf late Thursday, although Wolf's office offered no immediate comment.

House Democrats have pushed to spend much more of the federal pandemic money and argued Friday the budget plan should be doing more for small businesses, public health and toxic schools.

Rep. Matt Bradford of Montgomery County, the ranking Democrat on the House Appropriations Committee, called the plan a missed opportunity to transform the state.