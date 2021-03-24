Republicans use budget to try to limit governor's powers

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A House subcommittee on Wednesday recommended adding a provision to the state budget to limit the governor’s power to renew a state of emergency.

The amendment was a concession to lawmakers who have chafed at actions taken by fellow Republican Gov. Chris Sununu during the coronavirus pandemic.

“This is a way for many of the people in the Legislature who were upset they weren’t involved at all in the declaration of emergency and wanted to have some say,” said Rep. Ken Weyler, R-Kingston. “I have to try to get people to vote for the budget, and if this is something I can get them to agree to, to vote for the budget, I’ll put it in there.”

Sununu declared a state of emergency in March 2020 and has renewed it every 21 days since. Under the amendment recommended by a subsection of the House Finance Committee, he and future governors would only be able to renew such declarations once, unless the clerk of the House or Senate determines that at least half the Legislature is “incapacitated or missing.”

“This amendment restricts management of the state in a time of crisis and puts the health and wellbeing of our citizens in danger," Sununu said in a statement after the vote.