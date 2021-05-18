Republicans vie for Trump's blessing in Ohio Senate primary

J.D. Vance, author of the book “Hillbilly Elegy” and another potential candidate, made a separate trip to Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, said a person who spoke on condition of anonymity because it was a private meeting.

But no endorsement has followed and the campaigning for Trump's affection has continued. Earlier this month, an outside group, the USA Freedom Fund, linked Mandel to Trump in a TV commercial aired during Kentucky Derby coverage. It showed Trump speaking at a pre-2016 rally, even though Mandel was nowhere in sight. The spot also attacked Vance for past criticisms of Trump.

Timken has declared herself an “unwavering fighter for Donald Trump,” and circulated a scorecard comparing all the ways she is the most Trumpian in the field. Gibbons and Moreno point to their past financial backing of Trump and other Republicans. A Moreno supporter last week posted photos of the candidate being greeted at a Mar-a-Lago fundraiser by Trump and his wife, Melania.

Trump has no immediate endorsement plans, according to Jason Miller, a Trump spokesman.

“We want to make sure that any endorsements we make help to clear the field so it’s either a 1-on-1 matchup or it puts the candidate that President Trump is endorsing on a path toward victory," he said.