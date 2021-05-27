Republicans vote to end 8-year UW tuition freeze

“It's a surprise to me to see the Republicans ease on what has been for the past several years a major talking point or campaign piece in the portfolio on higher education,” said Democratic Re. Evan Goyke, a member of the budget committee.

A spokeswoman for Evers did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Terry Warfield, a UW-Madison accounting professor who serves on the steering committee for PROFS, a group of faculty at the state’s flagship university, said the organization was pleased to see the freeze end. He said the Board of Regents is in the best position to set tuition rates.

Warfield said he doubts that the regents will make dramatic increases immediately because he thinks they understand that people are still struggling due to the coronavirus pandemic. But he said many people are able and willing to pay higher tuition over time, which will help the UW System provide quality instruction and programs.

“Over time, that will compliment other resources that hopefully the Legislature commits to the university and help us do the things the university does,” he said.

Associated Press writer Todd Richmond contributed to this report.

