Republicans vote to extend land stewardship program 4 years

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee on Thursday voted to extend Wisconsin's contentious land stewardship program for four years, rather than another decade as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers wanted.

The Joint Finance Committee also voted to provide half the funding for the stewardship program than Evers wanted. Evers proposed $70 million a year in borrowing authority and Republicans approved $32 million annually. That is currently the amount allowed.

“I think that he kind of shot the moon on an amount that was based on getting a number out there and a time length out there we could work off of," said Republican Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, a member of the Joint Finance Committee.

The funding level and four-year review was approved on a party line vote, with all Republicans in support and Democrats against. The panel is working on its own version of the state budget and is slated to complete its work next week, sending the two-year spending plan to the full Legislature for its consideration.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources uses stewardship funding to purchase land for the state and help conservation organizations purchase land. Republicans have criticized the program for running up too much debt and taking too much property off tax rolls.