 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Republicans want emergency legislative session on crime
0 Comments
AP

Republicans want emergency legislative session on crime

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — Leading Republican state legislators are calling for immediate reforms to enhance sentences for violent crime and place new limitations on pre-trial release from jail in response to violent crime in Albuquerque.

The lawmakers urged Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Wednesday to call a special legislative session to “send a strong signal that criminals will be held responsible.”

A letter from House Republicans including minority leader James Townsend of Aztec and Rebecca Dow of Truth or Consequences calls for reconsideration of 11 GOP-sponsored bills on public safety that were rejected in 2020 and 2021 by the Democrat-led Legislature.

The GOP legislators describe state bail reforms as a failure and call for a new move toward mandatory minimum sentencing.

On Monday, Lujan Grisham said she will open up the 30-day legislative session in early 2020 to consideration of criminal justice proposals that expand the number of law enforcement officers and increase penalties for crimes involving firearms.

Albuquerque has surpassed its annual homicide record already in 2021, having logged more than 80 killings with four months still go in the year. The previous record was set in 2019.

The spate of killings has moved public safety concerns to the forefront of the November election in Albuquerque, where Democratic Mayor Tim Keller is seeking a second term. Challengers include Bernalillo County Sheriff Manny Gonzales.

New Mexico did away with a money-based bail system in 2017. Prosecutors who want a suspect detained while awaiting trial must present evidence showing he or she poses a public safety threat.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Analyst: T-Mobile needs more clarity after breach

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+6
Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars
National Politics

Costs of the Afghanistan war, in lives and dollars

  • Updated

At just short of 20 years, the now-ending U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan was America's longest war. Ordinary Americans tended to forget about it, and it received measurably less oversight from Congress than the Vietnam War did. But its death toll is in the many tens of thousands. And because the U.S. borrowed most of the money to pay for it, generations of Americans will be burdened by the cost of paying it off.

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion
National Politics

Pelosi takes step to quell moderates' budget rebellion

  • Updated

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has proposed a procedural vote this month that would set up future passage of two economic measures crucial to President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, a move Democratic leaders hope will win must-have votes from unhappy party moderates.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News