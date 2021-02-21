Residents protest short comment period for Alaska mine

BETHEL, Alaska (AP) — Some Alaska residents in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta have raised concerns that 15 days is not enough time to submit public comment on a dozen water right permits granted to an open pit mine, especially with limited internet access in rural areas and travel restrictions on villages because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Orutsararmiut Native Council member and Bethel resident Bev Hoffman said the amount of time tribes were given to comment on the Donlin Gold Mine water permits was inadequate, citing multiple barriers in the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta region.

“Communities are in lockdown; they’re not meeting,” Hoffman said. “They don’t have internet data to hold big Zoom meetings.”

The state Department of Natural Resources granted the mine 12 water right permits at the end of 2020 after giving the public about two weeks to comment, Alaska’s Energy Desk reported Friday.

Republican state Rep. Dan Saddler said the public comment process was legal, and that state statute allows for 15-day comment periods. The state is able to extend the deadline period, but Saddler said it had not received a request to do so from any of the tribes or organizations who commented.