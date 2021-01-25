Resolution to lift limits on gatherings passes Idaho House

Little's spokeswoman, Marissa Morrison, in a text said the governor's office had no comment on the concurrent resolution.

It's also not clear if a concurrent resolution can cut out a portion of an emergency order without eliminating the order in its entirety. State officials have said ending the coronavirus emergency declaration could end millions of dollars in federal aid to fight the virus and distribute vaccines.

Republican Rep. Laurie Lickley specifically asked resolution sponsors whether the concurrent resolution targeted Little's emergency declaration or the health order.

There appeared to be some confusion among lawmakers about the difference between an emergency declaration and a health order. Republican House Speaker Scott Bedke invited lawmakers, after the vote, to an afternoon meeting to learn about them. Bedke voted in favor of the resolution.

The resolution is among about a dozen pieces of legislation to curb the governor’s authority by lawmakers angered by coronavirus restrictions. Some of legislation is aimed at immediately ending Little’s coronavirus emergency declaration, some version of which which has been in effect since March, despite warnings the state could lose millions of dollars in federal aid that is being used to fight the virus and will also help with vaccinations.