Resolution: Voters should decide sports betting

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota voters would decide whether to allow gambling on college and professional sports, according to a resolution pending in the Legislature.

The resolution, proposed by West Fargo Republican Rep. Michael Howe, will be introduced next month and has wide bipartisan support, he said. It comes after a pair of bills that would have allowed sports betting in the state were defeated two years ago in North Dakota’s Republican-led Legislature.

The Legislature, however, would still be required to endorse the resolution by an up or down vote. Residents also could put the matter to a vote themselves with an initiated measure. North Dakota’s Constitution gives citizens the right to bypass the Legislature and put a constitutional amendment directly on the ballot.

Though lawmakers shot it down last session, “the general public would have overwhelming support for sports betting,” Howe said.

The measure could appear on a ballot as early as next year, Howe said. If approved, lawmakers would then craft rules for gambling operations the following session.

About two dozen states now have legal sports gambling following a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that struck down a federal law that had banned it everywhere but Las Vegas and a few other jurisdictions.