Restaurant owner's Capitol riot arrest rattles hometown

“She’s a human being who stood up for her rights. She should have a right to stand up for what she believes in,” said Glenn Robinson, 68.

Such political division over how Jan. 6 unfolded has occurred in communities across the country. Forty-seven percent of Republicans say it can be described as a “legitimate protest,” while only 13% of Democrats say the same, according to a June poll from Monmouth University.

A new poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds that 81% of Democrats say it’s “extremely” or “very” important that investigations continue into what happened during the Capitol breach, but just 38% of Republicans say the same.

Bauer was arrested in May along with Blauser, a Vietnam War veteran and retired mail carrier. Surveillance video shows the two of them entering the Capitol through an east Rotunda door where at least three police officers were trying to block entry. Video from a police officer’s body camera captured Bauer saying to bring out Pelosi, the Democratic speaker of the House.

“Bring them out now. They’re criminals. They need to hang,” she said.