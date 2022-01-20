Restaurant tax nears end, but city wants to keep it cooking

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — A restaurant tax in Pascagoula that was set to end this summer could be sticking around for awhile, officials said.

The 2% tax went into effect in 2017 and is being used to help pay for a new $12 million sports complex, WLOX-TV reported.

The Pascagoula City Council this week voted to extend the deadline and allow the city to continue collecting the tax.

Community Relations Director Katarina Scott says the plan is to either continue collecting the tax for a period of years or get rid of the deadline and allow the tax to be collected indefinitely.

The city will now ask the state Legislature to approve its plans for the tax.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WLOX-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0