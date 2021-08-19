Restrictions on NC nonprofit donor disclosures OK'd by House

An unsuccessful amendment by Rep. Pricey Harrison, a Guilford County Democrat, would have limited the restrictions only to nonprofits that have religious, charitable or educational purposes.

They would not have applied to social welfare groups that can participate in political or lobbying activities. These groups often can receive unlimited donations and don't have to disclose their sources.

“You can’t understate the influence all of this dark money has had on our elections,” Harrison said.

Blackwell countered that Harrison's amendments would leave open the door to attacks upon people on donor and membership lists.

“The real threat is to our freedom of association, our freedom of speech,” Blackwell said.

The Washington-based Campaign Legal Center wrote a letter to judiciary committee members hearing the bill earlier Thursday urging them to defeat the measure, saying it “stymies further disclosure of donor information from groups that hide their political spending in dark money shell games.”

The bill now returns to the Senate for consideration. Any final bill would go to Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who could veto the legislation, sign it or let it become law without his signature.

