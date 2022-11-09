Results roll in, but undecided races keep GOP and Democrats in tight race for control

Republicans and Democrats are in a tight race for control of Congress and governors’ offices, with the outcome determining the future of Joe Biden’s agenda as polls have closed across most of the country.

Both parties are notching victories in some of the most competitive races in Tuesday’s midterm elections, with several Democratic incumbents winning key suburban House districts and Republicans holding an open Senate seat in Ohio. Many of the races that could determine control of Congress remain too early to call.

Check back often for on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections.

Here's the latest.

Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz to flip a highly competitive Senate seat and sustain Democratic hopes of maintaining control of the chamber.

Voters in five states decided whether to approve recreational marijuana, a move that could signal a major shift toward legalization in even the most conservative parts of the country.

Voters in North Dakota and Arkansas rejected measures to legalize marijuana, while those in Maryland and Missouri have approved legalization. A similar measure was on the ballot in South Dakota.

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Georgia, and Republican challenger Herschel Walker will likely head to a runoff next month, potentially with the balance of the U.S. Senate on the line.

Republican Gov. Brian Kemp will be reelected in Georgia, CNN projected, winning a rematch of his 2018 race against Democrat Stacey Abrams. She later conceded defeat.

“Hillbilly Elegy” author JD Vance defeated Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan for an open U.S. Senate seat in Ohio on Tuesday in a blow to Democrats who viewed it as one of their best chances nationally to flip a seat.

Vance, 38, a venture capitalist and newcomer to politics, benefited from a last-minute push by Donald Trump. The former Republican president had endorsed Vance in a crowded, ugly Republican primary — despite Vance having once declared himself a “never-Trumper” — and then rallied for him twice, most recently on election eve.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem defeated a Democratic state lawmaker on Tuesday to win reelection, leaning heavily on her handling of the coronavirus pandemic in a first term marked by positioning herself for a possible White House bid in 2024.

Democrat Gavin Newsom easily won a second term as California’s governor on Tuesday, beating a little-known Republican state senator by mostly ignoring him while campaigning against the policies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, two leading Republicans who like Newsom may run for president.

Democratic Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer won a second four-year term, defeating Republican challenger Tudor Dixon in a campaign that focused on their opposing views on abortion.

Democrat Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected New York governor, winning the office outright that she took over in 2021 when former Gov. Andrew Cuomo resigned. She defeated Republican congressman Lee Zeldin, an ally of Donald Trump.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, is the first woman elected Arkansas governor, AP's Andrew DeMillo reports. She defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones to nab the seat that her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has won a third term following one of the most expensive races of the 2022 midterm elections. Abbott’s defeat of Democrat Beto O’Rourke on Tuesday extends decades of GOP dominance in Texas.

Four years ago, Ron DeSantis narrowly won the Florida governor’s office in a squeaker. But he’s consolidated his grip on the state since then, and on Tuesday the Republican easily won a second term, AP's Anthony Izaguirre reports. The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed. The victory could embolden DeSantis to seek the White House in the next election as many have expected.

Two gubernatorial firsts tonight: In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore becomes the state’s first Black governor. And in Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey’s win makes her the state’s first woman and openly gay governor.

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul defeated challenger Charles Booker, a progressive Black Democrat, to secure a third term from Kentucky.

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first Gen Z member to win a seat in Congress, winning a Florida House seat. Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Why we voted

The AP VoteCast survey shows that voters have become deeply discouraged about the state of America and its future. Half of voters say inflation factored significantly in their vote. Slightly fewer — 44% — say the future of democracy was their primary consideration. The detailed portrait of the American electorate is based on preliminary results from VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide.

What are those talking heads saying on TV? From race calls to late earlies, here are some key election terms and what they mean.