Results roll in: Herschel Walker speaks live in Georgia

Check back often for on-the-ground updates on the 2022 U.S. midterm elections. Or scroll to the bottom for a real-time feed of tweets from credible media, politicians and others.

Here's the latest.

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine won reelection to a second term in office, defeating Democratic challenge Nan Whaley.

DeWine and Whaley briefly found common ground in pledging to work together on a bipartisan effort for gun reform in 2019, after a gunman killed nine people in Dayton, where Whaley was the mayor.

But Whaley has said that DeWine did not make good on his promise, criticizing his signing of a bill to arm school employees and saying he failed to pass stronger gun laws, AP’s Andrew Welsh-Huggins reports.

___

If South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster serves his full second term, which he won tonight, he will be the longest-serving executive in state history with a 10-year tenure, AP's Jeffrey Collins reports from Columbia. McMaster finished the final two years of Nikki Haley's term before being reelected twice.

He defeated Joe Cunningham, a former Democratic congressman. Democrats have steadily lost ground in the state, having race in 16 years. A Democrat has not won the governor’s race since 1998.

___

The Texas attorney general’s office has challenged a judge’s emergency order that gives voters in the most populous county in Texas an extra hour to cast their ballots.

Earlier Tuesday, Texas state District Court Judge Dawn Rogers ordered that all polling places in Harris County, which includes Houston, remain open until 8 p.m. Central (that's 9 p.m. Eastern). The ruling was in response to a lawsuit by the Texas Organizing Project, after at least 12 polling places in the county failed to open at the required 7 a.m. Central time.

In a motion filed after the order was issued, the attorney general’s office said while there might have been problems at the polling places, the lawsuit didn’t provide evidence that individuals were unable to cast their ballots at one of the other 770 polling locations in the county.

Rogers did not immediately rule on the motion by the attorney general’s office.

___

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a former White House press secretary, is the first woman elected Arkansas governor, AP's Andrew DeMillo reports. She defeated Democratic nominee Chris Jones to nab the seat that her father, Mike Huckabee, held from 1996 to 2007.

___

Four years ago, Ron DeSantis narrowly won the Florida governor’s office in a squeaker. But he’s consolidated his grip on the state since then, and on Tuesday the Republican easily won a second term, AP's Anthony Izaguirre reports.

The Associated Press called the race shortly after polls closed. The victory could embolden DeSantis to seek the White House in the next election as many have expected.

___

Two gubernatorial firsts tonight: In Maryland, Democrat Wes Moore becomes the state’s first Black governor. And in Massachusetts, Democrat Maura Healey’s win makes her the state’s first woman and openly gay governor.

Moore is a bestselling author in his first run for public office, AP's Brian Witte reports.

Healey is currently Massachusetts' attorney general and has broken a peculiar jinx in the state. Since 1958, six former Massachusetts attorneys general sought the governor’s office and all failed, AP's Steve LeBlanc reports.

___

There will be at least two new faces in the Senate Republican caucus.

Rep. Markwayne Mullin of Oklahoma has won a special election to serve the final four years of longtime Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe’s fifth-term in the Senate. Inhofe announced in February that he would resign before completing the six-year term. Katie Britt, a former chief of staff for the retiring Sen. Richard Shelby, has won her bid to succeed her old boss. Shelby, who is retiring, first took office in 1987.

___

Incumbent U.S. Sen. Rand Paul has defeated challenger Charles Booker, a progressive Black Democrat, to secure a third term from Kentucky.

Booker, a former member of the Kentucky House of Representatives, previously sought to challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in 2020, but lost a close race in the Democratic primary.

Paul, 59, capitalized on his massive fundraising advantage to run a series of TV ads, while Booker, 38, relied mostly on social media and grassroots campaigning. Paul paid little public attention to Booker, refusing to debate his challenger.

Democrats haven’t won a Senate election in Kentucky since 1992, when then-incumbent Wendell Ford won his last election.

___

Democrat Maxwell Alejandro Frost has become the first Gen Z member to win a seat in Congress, winning a Florida House seat.

Frost, a 25-year-old gun reform and social justice activist, ran in a heavily blue Orlando-area district being relinquished by Democratic Rep. Val Demings, who challenged Republican Sen. Marco Rubio this year.

Frost is a former March For Our Lives organizer seeking stricter gun control laws and has stressed opposition to restrictions on abortion rights. Generation Z generally refers to those born between the late 1990s to early 2010s. To become a member of Congress, candidates must be at least 25 years old.

He ran against Calvin Wimbish, a 72-year-old former Army Green Beret who called himself a “Christian, conservative, constitutionalist” candidate for office.

___

Right as polls closed in South Carolina and Vermont, AP made its first calls in U.S. Senate races. Republican Tim Scott won reelection in South Carolina, while Democrat Peter Welch was elected from Vermont.

In defeating Trump-endorsed Republican Gerald Malloy, Welch — who has served in the House of Representatives for 16 years — becomes the junior senator from Vermont while independent Bernie Sanders becomes the state's senior senator. Longtime U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy is retiring after serving 48 years, AP's Wilson Ring reports.

The AP VoteCast survey shows that voters have become deeply discouraged about the state of America and its future. Half of voters say inflation factored significantly in their vote. Slightly fewer — 44% — say the future of democracy was their primary consideration. The detailed portrait of the American electorate is based on preliminary results from VoteCast, an extensive survey of more than 90,000 voters nationwide.

What's are those talking heads saying on TV? From race calls to late earlies, here are some key election terms and what they mean.