Retired court justice to take reins of child welfare agency

Two former officials with the Children, Youth and Families Department have sued the state under whistleblower protection laws after raising concerns that automatically deleted messages ran afoul of state record retention laws. The agency has shifted to new software.

Vigil said the agency must strike a balance with public disclosures and safeguarding the privacy and welfare of children.

“We also must be open and responsible to the public with respect to how we investigate and the processes that we follow to make sure that we are caring for the public’s trust,” Vigil said.

Other key Cabinet positions are in transition, as Lujan Grisham runs for reelection in 2022.

The state is still looking for new permanent secretaries to lead the departments of Health and Workforce Solutions. Last month, the education secretary was replaced and a new head of public safety was named.

———

Attanasio is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered issues. Follow Attanasio on Twitter.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.