Retired educator, 102, honored with Vicksburg street name

VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — Vicksburg has renamed one of its streets in honor of a woman described by a former mayor as a historic icon.

Dillard, 102, is a retired educator who taught in the Vicksburg Warren School District for 23 years. As the mother of 10 children, she went back to school in her 40s, graduated from Alcorn State University at age 45 with a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and went on to receive a master’s degree and specialist degree in elementary education.