Retired professor mounts GOP challenge to Democrat DeLauro

Republican Lesley DeNardis announced Tuesday that she is running against Connecticut Democratic U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro in this year's election, in attempt to become the first GOP member to hold the 3rd District seat since her father in the early 1980s.

The retired political science professor, of Hamden, cited voters' “frustration and disappointment” with elected officials in Washington, particularly over rising gas and food prices, increasing crime and government mandates.

“We have one-party control in Congress and an entrenched incumbent who has been in office for over thirty years,” DeNardis said in a statement. “She no longer understands or is in touch with the concerns of Connecticut residents. We need new representation in our district. It is time for a change.”

A message seeking comment was left for DeLauro's office. She was first elected to the New Haven-area congressional seat in 1990 and is now chair of the powerful House Appropriations Committee.

DeNardis' father, Lawrence DeNardis, who died in 2018, was the last Republican to hold the seat in the now heavily Democratic 3rd District, winning one term in 1980 as Ronald Reagan was elected president. He lost in both 1982 and 1984 to Democrat Bruce Morrison, and later served as president of the University of New Haven.

Also running against DeLauro is Libertarian candidate Amy Chai, a medical doctor.

Republicans have not held a House seat in Connecticut since former Rep. Chris Shays lost the 4th District race in 2008 to current Democratic Rep. Jim Himes. The GOP this year has been targeting Democratic Reps. Jahanna Hayes in the 4th District and Joe Courtney in the 2nd District.

In the 4th District, Republican Jayme Stevenson, former first selectwoman of Darien, recently announced she was running against Himes.

Lesley DeNardis has been active in local politics in Hamden, serving on the Legislative Council after holding seats on the school board and planning and zoning commission.

She recently retired from Sacred Heart University in Fairfield, where she taught political science and directed the school's polling. She has been working as a real estate agent.

Her campaign site says she favors “limited government, economic freedom, individual liberty, and opportunity for all.”

DeLauro has touted her work on behalf of families, women and children, including continuing efforts to raise the minimum wage, provide paid family and medical leave, obtain equal pay for women and expand the child tax credit.

