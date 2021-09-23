 Skip to main content
Retired Supreme Court justice portrait will hang in Capitol
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The official portrait of a retired Kentucky Supreme Court justice has been dedicated and will hang in the state Capitol.

Daniel J. Venters served 10 years as the justice for the 3rd Supreme Court District before retiring in 2019. He was also a circuit court judge for Lincoln, Pulaski and Rockcastle counties and a district court judge for Pulaski and Rockcastle counties during his 35 years on the bench.

The portrait was presented at a ceremony Tuesday at the Supreme Court Courtroom in the Capitol. It was painted by Stephen Sawyer of Versailles. It will hang in a hall on the second floor with portraits of other Kentucky justices.

“This building is a special place for me and this room is a special place,” Venters said. “This bookends my career — my first job and my last job were here. To have this portrait placed here is a very humbling experience and one I’ll forever be grateful for.”

The first job was an internship with the attorney general's office and the last was Supreme Court justice, the Supreme Court said in a news release.

